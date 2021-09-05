Dubai: Accidents on two major Dubai roads caused traffic delays on Sunday morning, Dubai Police tweeted, urging motorists to be cautious.
The first accident took place around 9am on Dubai Al Ain Road, coming from Al Ain and towards Nad Al Sheba, after the bridge leading to Emirates Road.
The second accident occurred at 9.20am on Al Khail street, before the Umm Suqeim exit towards Jebel Ali.
No injuries were reported.
Dubai Police also cautioned motorists about a delay at Sheikh Rashid Street as a vehicle had broken down after Al Garhoud Tunnel, towards Al Rebat street.