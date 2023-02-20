Ajman: As many as fifty of the 500 families who were moved to alternatie accommodations following Firday’s fire at the Al Louloua Residential complex in al rashidiya 1 district of Ajman, were allowed to return home safely today.

Mohammed Omar, Director General of Red crescentr in Ajman, told Gulf News that all necessary logistics help was provided to the families who were evacuated from the building after it caught fire.

He said 500 families were put up in 14 hotels in Ajman, 12 hotels in Sharjah, besides several hotel apartments in the two emirates.

read more Video: Massive blaze in a residential tower in Ajman put out quickly

While 50 of these families returned safely to their apartments today, the remaning, barring those from 17 apartments, would be allowed to come back over the next two days, he said.

The 17 apartments are those that were completely damaged. It would take at least three months for them to be repaired upon due investigations, he added.

The official said all expenses regarding the accommodation would be borned by the Red Crescent.

He said 15 buses were employed to transfer the residents to safety.

Ajman transport Authority conducted the transfer in coordination with the Crisis and Disaster Authority, Civil Defence, Red Crescent and Department of Tourisn development.

Omar lauded the afforts of the emergency response teams in putting out the fire and ensuring public safety.

The teams were able to handle the situation ably and in record time, which was a reflection fo their crisis management skills.

Measures to combat the fire took place uner the supervision of Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ajman Police.

The incident resulted in damaging the facade of the multi-storey building . Eleven people suffered suffocation and were treated on the scene by paramedics of the National Ambulance. Two people with moderate injuries were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.

Guarding property

Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of the comprehensive city police station, told Gulf News that police set up an office in the affected building and immediately activated a system for people who lost their official documents including passport and other IDs.

He said police had evacuated the building and transported residents to hotel apartments. Police installed on each floor a security guard in order to protect the property of the affected residents .

The building consists of 25 floors and five parking levels.

Emirates Red Crescent in cooperation with Ajman Police provided accommodation to the residents and meals as well as helped them to get their important documents and belongs from their apartments.

From Monday, residents started gradually going back to their apartments.

In two days, all residents will return except residents of 17 apartments thaqt were completely damaged.

The cause of fire is still under investigation, Col Al Kaabi said

Pregnant resident