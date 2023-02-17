Ajman: Emergency teams from Ajman Police and the Civil Defence swung into action quickly to control a fire which broke out in a residential tower on Friday.
The building was evacuated and the flames were controlled quickly by the Civil Defence teams without any casualties, according to a senior official of Ajman Civil Defence.
Fire crew tackled the blaze in residential building in the Al Rashdiyah district of the emirate on Friday afternoon.
The teams of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman and the Ajman Police were able to control and deal with a fire incident that broke out in one of the towers of the Louloua residential complex in Al Rashidiya 1 district.
Measures to combat the fire accident took place in the presence and supervision of Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police.
Cooling operations
He stated that the police and civil defense forces were able to evacuate the residents of the tower, and the incident was completely controlled and extinguished, and cooling operations are still continuing at the incident site.
He added that the accident resulted in the damage of the external façade of the tower igniting on one side and reaching a number of residential apartments, with 11 cases of suffocation, which were treated at the scene by the national ambulance, and two people with moderate injuries were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.