Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India has confirmed that it will continue to operate its flights between UAE and India amid suspension of service by some airlines.

However, Air India has effected many cancellations to reduce the frequency of daily flights.

On Tuesday, the airline issued a fresh circular to travel agents, announcing the revised schedule of around two dozen flights from March 17 till April 30.

“Several countries have imposed travel and immigration restrictions due to COVID-19,” the circular stated, asking passengers to check relevant travel advisories to the countries they are headed to and to ensure that there are no travel restrictions.

Passengers have been requested to ensure that their contact details are updated and to present the self-declaration form at the health and immigration counters in Indian airports.

Passengers have also been directed to check the airline’s waiver policy on the home page of its website www.airindia.in

The airline stated that currently it is receiving a high number of calls at its offices.

“We are constantly working to cope with the demand. We do ask you for your kind understanding during this dynamic and challenging situation,” it said.

As first reported by Gulf News, several Indian expats, who had planned to fly home, on Tuesday rushed to reschedule their flights after India announced a 14-day compulsory quarantine for all passengers travelling and transiting from the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar from 1200 GMT Wednesday.