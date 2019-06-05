Dubai: A keen sportsman with a heart for charity and a thirst for knowledge and poetry, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, 32, wed Shaikha Midya Bint Dalmouj on May 15 and celebrates his reception today.

As chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), which aims to empower future generations and enable them to devise sustainable solutions, Shaikh Ahmad is a visionary who is committed to the development of his country, according to Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF.

“History has taught us that the civilisations that prevailed did not solely last because of their power or wealth,” said Shaikh Ahmad, “but because of the efforts of their people and their renewed abilities to devise solutions to the challenges these civilisations faced. As for the civilisations that have stopped working, learning and seeking future opportunities, they have fallen back and were forgotten by history.”

Also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRF Award, Shaikh Ahmad has previously bestowed the title upon the likes of Bill Gates’ wife Melinda, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and the man who invented the internet Tim Berners Lee.

All of these efforts recognise innovation but also act as an inspiration to the UAE’s youth for them to continue nation building with their own contributions.

“He’s very close to this cause and is working hard to help Arab society develop,” said Bin Huwaireb.

“Not only this, but he has also done a lot for charity and many times he has taken aid to Africa himself.”

Passionate sportsman

As chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee and also head of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards, Shaikh Ahmad is also passionate about sports and is himself an accomplished athlete, having won individual gold at the World Endurance Championships in Spain in 2002.

On top of this he supports traditional sports that are close to the UAE’s heritage such as camel racing, as chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The MBR Creative Sports Awards, Shaikh Ahmad now presides over on behalf of his father His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also gives back to the cause of sport and encourages other Arab athletes coming up the ranks, while inculcating the ethos of active and healthy lifestyles among the wider public.

High standards

“You’ll always find him with his father, who has instilled the values of being very creative and supportive of youth through sport and knowledge,” added Bin Huwaireb. “Shaikh Ahmad always wants everything we do to be of the highest quality and he follows everything in order to enable young people to deliver.

“This is what has led and enabled us to become one of the largest knowledge foundations in the world.

“Last year, thanks to all his efforts, the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] made the MBRF foundation their only knowledge partner. So, he is a great and very successful Shaikh doing a lot for his people and those outside the UAE as well.”

Like his father, Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Ahmad is also a published poet – showing great interest in the arts and Emirati heritage – he often recites his poetry at public functions. His most notable poems include Azzam, May God Bless you Dubai, and State of Arabs.

SPL_010207_DESERT CLASSIC SPORT MIGUEL ANGEL JIMENEZ(ESP) receives the winning trophy from Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. 2007
SP-080118-MARATHON 18JAN2008 SPORT MARATHON World Record holder Haile Gebrselassie receives the trophy after winning the 2008 Dubai Standard Chartered Marathon with a time of 2:04:53. The trophy was presented by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
NAT SHAIKH AHMAD 1991-A-1559731819981
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum
NAT SHAIKH AHMAD 1991-1559731818257
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Dubai Camel Race Track 1991
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), presents the trophy to Maroua Brahmi from Tunisia, Athlete who made an achievement with difficult Challenges (Disabled Category) at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.
NAT SHAIKH AHMAD-1559731816609
WAM/Gulf News Archives ■ Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad is chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.
SP-080203-GOLF 03FEB2008 SPORTS Tiger Woods of the USA (L) holds his trophy next to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum (R) after the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai
SP-080301-DUBAITENNIS 01MAR2008 SPORTS Elena Dementieva recieving winners trophy from Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during his visit to the African nation Djibouti as a part of Dubai Cares campaign 2007
20IMGride19/ad/20th Dec 2001/ Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Nestle Cup 200-km Endurance Ride at The Seih Assalam
Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum won the UAE's first Federation Children's Endurance ride in Dubai. 06/03/1999
22nd July 1999 Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum gets a lesson of historical sword designs during the opening of the Dubai Summer Surprises DSS 1999 with its fifth theme " Heritage Suprises" at Deira City Centre in Dubai.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum
25FEBRUARY2006 ENDURANCE RIDE FOR SPORTS Sh: Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE (centre) with Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Maktoum are seen during the Shaikh Maktoum bin Hamdan Al Maktoum Challenge endurance ride at the Dubai International Endurance City yesterday.
14DEC06 ENDURANCE SPORT 120km Endurance event at the 15th Asian Games in Doha, Qatar.
16FEBRUARY2006 SPORTS PRESIDENT'S CUP ENDURANCE RIDE Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Al Maktoum (right) and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Maktoum at the Vet gate after the first loop, during the The President's cup 160Km Endurance ride at Emirates International Endurance village at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.
08IMGendurance4/ad/8th November 2001/ Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Maktoum (right), and Sheikh Majid bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, sons of General Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the 100 Km Endurance Race at Seikh Aslam in Dubai yesterday
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum with DUTCO Thorughbred Race Trophy 1995
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum with Eric Le Rossignol
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Obaid Al Maktoum handling the trophy of the 4th race to Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Nad Al Sheba racecourse in Dubai. – 09/01/1994
