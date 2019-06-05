Rulers of the Emirates attend the Al Maktoum wedding reception. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

All eyes were on Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday afternoon as the country celebrated the wedding reception of the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 4pm.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, 36, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum in a religious ceremony that took place on May 15.On the same day, Shaikh Hamdan's brothers Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, 35, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, 32, married Shaikha Madiyah Bint Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Lulu group Chairman and CEO MA Yusuffali

Nasser Al Dhaheri speaks to Gulf News

Mohammad Alabbar arrives for the reception

Rulers of the Emirates and shaikhs in a group photo at the wedding ceremony

Indian businessman Feroze Merchant

Buses and 4x4s continue to pull up with just 15 minutes to go until the festivities begin. With everyone decked in white it makes for quite a scene as entourages continue to flow into the reception hall

Gulf News reporters Anjana Kumar and Ashley Hammond reporting from Dubai World Trade Centre

With the religious rites completed it is now time for guests and well-wishers to congratulate the grooms on this almost auspicious of occasions.

Indian businessmen arrive

Indian businessmen make their way to the reception. Early to arrive is Dr. Br Shetty who said he is elated to be invited to the event and wished the couples good luck for the future.

Mohammad Bin Rashid, Mohammad Bin Zayed, Rulers arrive

Guests arriving for the reception. Ashley Hammond/Gulf News

Traditional Emirati Band welcomes guests

Early visitors to the event - Ramesh Shukla and his son Neil Shukla

The sounds of a traditional Emirati band are resonating outside Dubai World Trade Centre as a convoy of blacked out SUVs continue to pull up and drop off a steady stream of guests all donned in dish-dashas.

Traditional Emirati greetings abound as guests touch noses briefly before entering the hall to escape the oppressive heat and humidity of this blazing June afternoon

Emirati band performs before the reception

Gulf News FB live from Dubai World Trade Centre

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid with Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum and Shaikh Ahmad after their marriage ceremony last month. Elegant gift boxes were sent to friends of the family to convey the news. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is rejoicing over the Al Maktoum weddings this Eid Al Fitr, that are bringing double joy to the festive season.

Three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have married three women from the Al Maktoum family.

Their marriage on May 15 (which was a private family ceremony) and the subsequent wedding reception have captured the imagination of the entire nation, as well as well-wishers beyond the Emirates, with pictures and videos of the exquisitely-decorated palace going viral.

The invitation card for the wedding reception of the three sons has been decorated with elegant calligraphy. Image Credit: Supplied

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and two of his brothers are having a grand wedding celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre today. The official reception ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre at 4pm is expected to be attended by thousands of guests from around the world.

Shaikh Hamdan is married to Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum. Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, is married to Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum. Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, is married to Shaikha Madiyah Bint Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Mohammad Bin Zayed’s wishes

Soon after the news of their marriages was announced last month, congratulations poured in for all of them and best wishes for the UAE leadership. Leading the congratulations was His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. “My heartfelt congratulations to my brother Mohammad Bin Rashid on the occasion of the marriage of his sons Hamdan, Maktoum and Ahmed,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said on Twitter.

Among the many UAE residents to wish them was the grooms’ governess, known on social media as Mama Noora. She shared an image of elegant gift boxes – with golden Arabic calligraphy and containing Omani halwa (sweet) — that were delivered to friends of the family. Also making their way on social media some days later were images of the wedding invitation cards. The card was placed in a wooden box which was sent in a red bag.

Decked in lights

Zabeel Palace adorned with bright lights ahead of the Al Maktoum weddings. Pictures went viral on social media. Image Credit: Social media

More recently, clips and snaps of a royal residence decked with countless lights — as is the Emirati tradition during weddings — captivated viewers. Sharing the joy of his three sons’ marriage, Shaikh Mohammad penned a new poem in which he spoke about the happiness filling the UAE skies at the wonderful news. The poem was posted on his Instagram account. The reception at the Trade Centre is for men only; a separate celebration will be held for women. The event will see grooms and guests wearing the formal bisht (cloak) over the white kandoura.

Excerpts from a poem by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid on the marriage of his sons