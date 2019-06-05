Dubai: This week is a truly memorable one for the Emirati community as two major events take place merely just days apart: Eid Al Fitr and the wedding reception of the Al Maktoum family.

The men’s wedding reception will be held on Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, 36, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, 35, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad, 32.

Here’s how the Emirati community reacted to the news.

Shamma Al Suwaidi

“The weddings are a cause for celebration among all residents, expats and citizens alike. I believe that no matter the nationality, everyone in Dubai is excited. With social media, we were able to receive videos of the decorative lights, the invitations, and everything related to the weddings. I feel like I have been part of this event every step of the way.”

Jawaher Al Qayed

“I was thrilled when I heard the news and I am very excited. It is truly wonderful to see the happiness in Shaikh Mohammad’s eyes and as a parent, I can relate to it. Nothing can compare to the feeling you get when your children are married. Everybody is curious about the weddings because it’s been a while since something this big happened in Dubai.”

Ghanim Al Halyan

“As a leader, Shaikh Hamdan is very talented, intelligent, and clever with reason. Aside from his status, he is an extremely kind person, so very passionate and so welcoming, his ways of doing things are always noted, he gets people’s attentions in relatable ways which gets them moving. He never stops encouraging us to just live our lives the way we want to and he does a very fine job showing us how he does it. The Crown Prince’s social media accounts are managed by him, his posts, his words, and we feel really happy with following up with what he does because we can relate to it and also feel encouraged to go and do what we want without fear! We support him all the way.”

Saleha Mustah Eisa

“The news was enthusiastically received by all of us… There has been a fair amount of attention given to this event because Masha’Allah, there were three weddings involved and not just one. This is our kind of royal wedding and people cannot get enough of it.”

Moza Al Tamimi

“I am convinced the celebrations will be unique and in true Dubai fashion, this will be an event to remember. The weddings have brought happiness to all the emirates and just as Dubai has managed to surprise the world on different occasions, I am sure that there will be another wonderful surprise waiting for us all. We love Shaikh Mohammad’s family as if it were our own, and his sons’ weddings feel as if it were that of our own brothers’.”

Ali Lari

“Shaikh Hamdan is a very inspirational leader who I look up to. He is always very encouraging and spreading positive messages through his social media account, which is very nice to see because he truly reflects the noble Arab and Islamic character. Even though he is a leader, you always see him treating everyone with respect whether it’s on social media or in person and that’s a very admirable trait which sets an example for everybody.”

Fatima Al Ameemi

“The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the tree. He is eloquent, ambitious, and active. He is a role model and a great influence for all young people. I wish him and his loved ones all the happiness in the world. We are all behind him.”

Humaid Al Falasi

“The best quality I find with Shaikh Hamdan is that he’s a very adventurous person who likes doing many new and different things. I find that amazing as well as personally motivating, it gives me encouragement in my own life. I’m all for Shaikh Hamdan and I’m very happy to hear about his marriage and him settling down, I think he has excellent leadership qualities and will definitely make for a great leader.”

Shamma Fahed Al Thehli