Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad was born on November 24, 1983. He has been the Deputy Ruler of Dubai since February 2008. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: When his father, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, completed 50 years of illustrious service to the UAE last January and endorsed the eight defining principles of governance for Dubai, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, avowed his commitment to the principles to further enhance Dubai’s coveted global stature.

In a message to his father, Shaikh Maktoum pledged to ensure the implementation of the eight principles. He said that he, along with his brother Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, will work to instil the values and principles gleaned from their father in generations to come.

Born on November 24, 1983, Shaikh Maktoum is the third son of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid. His mother is Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum.

As the region’s leading financial centre [DIFC] enters a new period of growth through the recently announced plans for DIFC 2.0, this pioneering spirit underpins a new vision to drive the future of finance in MEASA and across the globe. By aligning with the national government agenda that aims to ensure Dubai’s sustained prosperity and accelerate the development journey of the emirate, DIFC will remain at the forefront of financial sector advancement. - Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai

Shaikh Maktoum attended the Rashid School for Boys, Dubai, and graduated from the American University in Dubai with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2006. He attended training courses in the Dubai School of Government, as well as Harvard University.

He has been the deputy ruler of Dubai since February 2008, when his elder brother Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad was made Crown Prince.

On May 15, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum.

Responsibilities

Shaikh Maktoum holds various responsibilities that span the domains of executive decisions, strategic affairs, business, finance, media communications, cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

In April this year, receiving the CEOs of Uber and Careem, after Uber acquired UAE-based ride-hailing app service Careem for Dh11 billion, Shaikh Maktoum affirmed his commitment to provide the most conducive environment for business growth that has made Dubai the destination of choice for the leading international investors.

Shaikh Maktoum with Shaikh Hamdan in 1993. Both brothers have pledged to instil the values and principles gleaned from their father in generations to come. Image Credit: Supplied

Under his guidance as president of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the entity has cemented its position as the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region (MEASA) with a record-breaking 12 months that saw it reach new heights as it enters its 15th year of operations this year.

Focus on art and culture

Inaugurating the Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai’s first contemporary arts museum, in November last year, Shaikh Maktoum stressed that creativity is a key element in the growth of civilisations and the development of nations. He noted that the UAE has cemented its position as a centre for creativity and a focal point for creative people in the region.

“Art plays an important role in the cultural heritage of nations,” Shaikh Maktoum said. “It enriches communities and contributes to their progress and development due to the fact that it is a universal language that can cut across barriers and help people of different backgrounds find common ground,” he said.