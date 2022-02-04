Dubai: Cancer isn’t the end of the road. Not certainly, if one has faith in one’s self and is keen on regaining his or her mental and physical wellbeing.

Brazilian expatriate Erika Al Harmoodi is one such braveheart who has turned her life around since she was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer at the age of 34.

Worse, she was 36 weeks’ pregnant when she found out that she was a cancer patient. But she fought hard and today, she has overcome the dreaded disease and reclaimed her life and wellbeing.

It was just another morning in the shower when Erika discovered a lump in her left breast. It was September 23, 2018. “I felt a lump on the duct of my left breast. I always say that my baby saved my life. My breast was full of milk and as a result of this, the lump had moved and reached the duct. That is why I could touch and feel it. I got out of the shower and immediately went for a medical examination.”

Next day, Erika took a second opinion at another hospital where she underwent tests and scans. On October 1, her results came positive. She had Stage 1 breast cancer — an aggressive tumour. Erika said she was lucky to be diagnosed early for she might not have lived to tell her story. “The doctors at the hospital said it was good that I had discovered the lump early on.”

Erika’s son Mansoor is now three-and-a-half years old. He attends nursery and speaks three languages — English, Arabic and Portuguese. Image Credit: Supplied

Delivering a baby, fighting cancer

The doctors informed Erika that she had to deliver her baby in order to start the chemotherapy, considering that she had an aggressive tumour. What is more, she could not go through a Caesarean-section. She had to deliver her baby through the natural process. On October 8, 2018, she was taken into the labour ward. Doctors induced pain. Her son Mansoor was born four days later. He was born healthy — all of two kilos and 600 grammes.

But it was not over for Erika yet. In fact, it was the beginning of her cancer journey.

“I had a deep desire to feed my baby. I took permission from the doctors to feed him for a week. The doctors did not want to push my treatment. So for a week only I had the pleasure to feed my baby. I fed him from my right breast only.”

Getting on with the treatment

A day after Mansoor was born, Erika was under the scanners again and ten days after giving birth to her first child, Erika began her chemotherapy cycle. “I wanted to take care of my son by myself, so Mansoor came along with me to the hospital when I was taking chemotherapy. After the session, I would hold my son and cradle him in my arms. That was my sense of peace.”

'I wanted to take care of my son by myself, so Mansoor came along with me to the hospital when I was taking chemotherapy,' Erika said. Image Credit: Supplied

Family support

Erika said she found solace and support from her husband, Marwan. “He is my soulmate. Without his love and support I could not have done this on my own,” she said. “Three months after Mansoor was born, I brought a nurse from Brazil to look after us. Luckily, I responded to the treatment well. My mind was constantly fighting against the disease. I wanted to live. I wanted to see my son grow. I wanted to live a happy life with my husband,” she said. Erika said she never felt miserable with her chemotherapy sessions. “Everyday, I looked at myself in the mirror and did daily affirmations. I said that I was grateful for my body. I was grateful for so many blessings.” She said she felt like a superwoman — juggling so many things all at the same time.

Always look at the brighter side. Look in the mirror and see how many blessings you have. You have to feel it from within. For example, the fact that you can see is a blessing, that you can walk and talk is a blessing. Remember, cancer is just a bad cell. It is not stronger than you. So never give up on yourself. - Erika Al Harmoodi, cancer survivor

Moving on ...

Erika’s son Mansoor is now three-and-a-half years old. He attends nursery and speaks three languages — English, Arabic and Portuguese. Just as his life has evolved, his mother too has grown stronger from her fight against cancer.

A day after Mansoor was born, Erika was under the scanners again and ten days after giving birth to her first child, Erika began her chemotherapy cycle. Image Credit: Supplied

Last year, Erika published a book titled Be Inspired. It is a motivational book. “I was the only Brazilian expat to have a book featured at the Sharjah Book Fair. My books are for sale at the Brazil Pavilion too, at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Erika said.

For everyone of you out there, Erika has a message: “Don’t wait for something to happen to take care of yourself and to love yourself. Surround yourself with good people. Be around good people and be happy in what you do. If someone or something is not good for you, change it immediately because your mental wellbeing is critical for your physical health.”

She continued: “Always look at the brighter side. Look in the mirror and see how many blessings you have. You have to feel it from within. For example, the fact that you can see is a blessing, that you can walk and talk is a blessing. Remember, cancer is just a bad cell. It is not stronger than you. So never give up on yourself. Keep dreaming and get yourself busy after cancer. Many cancer patients suffer on their own. Don’t do that. There are groups where you can meet others and make new friends. I have done that. We meet often, exchange gifts. We are there for one another. Don’t fight alone because you have friends who can help you out.”

Emotional and practical support

Dr Houriya Kazim, consultant breast surgeon, medical director at Well Woman Clinic, adjunct clinical assistant professor at MBRU, and founder/president Brest Friends, said: “As important as the medical and surgical treatment is the emotional and practical support for the patient and his or her family. The drop-in centre is a safe place where ladies can talk to other cancer patients and just let their guard down, relax, have a cup of tea and take an art and yoga class conducted by volunteers. These drop-in centres are also a great place for connecting with the community at large — for women and older kids who don’t have cancer, but who want to volunteer and help in the running of such a centre.