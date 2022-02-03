Abu Dhabi: A 43-year-old woman diagnosed with chronic schizophrenia has been able to get her undergraduate degree following comprehensive treatment at the Shaikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, the public hospital, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network, said the patient initially started experiencing severe disturbances. She approached the SKMC’s Behavioural Sciences Pavilion in 2010 for treatment.

“Chronic schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder that causes people to have abnormal experiences of reality,” said Dr Ala Alnaqbi, specialist psychiatrist at the SKMC.

Common symptoms

According to the World Health Organisation, schizophrenia affects 20 million people worldwide, but is not as common as many other mental disorders. The mental illness affects how an individual thinks, behaves and feels. Some common symptoms experienced by individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia are hallucinations, delusions, disorganised thinking and disturbances to the emotional state.

With the support of SKMC’s rehabilitation team and her family, the patient went back to school to complete her education. She successfully attained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, and celebrated her accomplishment with the medical team.

“We aim to help those with complex mental illness by enabling the development of emotional, social and vocational skills, improving the management of illness, and enhancing personal autonomy and independence. We employ multidimensional interventions in a patient-centred and recovery-focused environment,” Dr Alnaqbi said.

Early intervention

While people with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, early treatment may help get symptoms under control before serious complications develop, and will potentially improve the patient’s long-term outlook. According to Dr. Alnaqbi, one of the biggest issues when it comes to mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, is the lack of awareness.

“Those individuals affected find it difficult to identify the signs and get help, and so it often falls to family and friends to step in. Offering support and help can go a long way. At Seha, we have a highly experienced team of psychiatric physicians, nurses and social workers who focus on providing an accurate diagnosis and developing the best treatment plan,” the psychiatrist said.

Need for awareness

There has, however, been increasing awareness of mental health concerns as of late.