Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched a school team competition – Battle of the Books – to foster a youth reading culture and nurture a generation of passionate readers.

Launched during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Battle of the Books is open to individuals as well as teams of four students from Grades 7 through 10 from public, private, or charter schools.

“Battle of the Books underlines the department’s commitment to embed the culture of reading as part of a student’s daily routine,” said Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK Undersecretary. “It is an essential activity to their development and education. It enhances cognitive development, helps develop their creativity, empathy and deeper understanding of the world around them and cultures that are different from their own. Reading helps students improve their literacy skills and their concentration abilities which will positively affect their academic performance.”

The team category challenges participants to read English or Arabic books, across different genres including mystery, fiction, adventure, and poetry and then answer questions on the content of the books they read. The competition, which comprises two phases, will culminate with a grand live finale in March 2023, coinciding with UAE Reading Month.

In the first phase, running from September – November, schools will prepare their teams through in-school training rounds. As many as 72 teams will vie for places during inter-school semi-final qualifiers in January and February 2023, with school versus school rounds selected via a live draw.

Knock-out rounds will continue until the top teams remain for each genre, with each team then going forward to the competition’s Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale will take the form of a live quiz gameshow with contesting teams battling it out for the championship. The Battle of the Books’ ultimate winning team will lift a champions’ trophy and valuable additional prizes will be awarded in different categories to eligible participating students.

How to register