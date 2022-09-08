Abu Dhabi: A major bridge will be partially closed over the weekend to facilitate roadworks, while another key highway will see a partial closure, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced the partial road closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours.
Scheduled closures
The two rightmost lanes in both directions of Maqta Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11pm on Friday, September 9 until 5am on Monday, September 12. The bridge has been seeing roadworks over the last few weekends, so the ITC has been urging motorists to drive carefully.
In addition, the rightmost lane on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) in the direction towards Abu Dhabi, alongside Al Ghanadeer Street, will be closed from 3pm on Friday, September 9 until 3pm on Sunday, September 11. The ITC has also been carrying out maintenance works on this stretch of the highway over the last few weeks.
Announcing the closures, the ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.