Abu Dhabi: A private school in Abu Dhabi is mourning the death of a Grade 10 student who passed away over the weekend.
Aryan Shiva Prashanth, a 15-year-old pupil at Sunrise English Private School, died on November 12, school principal and director Dr Thakur Mulchandani told Gulf News on Tuesday.
“With profound grief and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved student, Aryan Shiva Prashanth of 10 G, who passed away on Saturday, November 12 at his residence. The grief has overwhelmed us. A very polite, humble and silent boy, Aryan was also highly talented in sports and painting, and just last week represented us at an inter-school competition,” Dr Mulchandani said.
“An ardent learner, a silent listener and a devoted reader, Aryan was a promise to the school, to the family and the world at large. The entire Sunrise fraternity mourn the loss of Master Aryan, and we have conveyed our heartfelt condolences to the family.”
The school also shared a tribute to the deceased on its Facebook page, and organised a special assembly to honour his memory.