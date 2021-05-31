Abu Dhabi: As temperatures soar and families take to the beaches to cool down, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned parents against leaving their children unattended in the water.
In a statement released on its social media platforms, the police said unattended children are at risk of drowning, and that neglect is a major contributor to drowning incidents.
For their own safety, families should swim in stretches that are monitored by lifeguards, and avoid wading out into the deep waters. In addition, they should avoid swimming at night or in the early hours of the morning.
The Police urged parents to monitor even children who are generally good swimmers, and to refrain from being busy with their phones while their children are in the waters. Drowning can occur within minutes, and this is why parents must be vigilant at all times, the authorities said.
Instead, small children playing in the sea should out on lifejackets, as should those who are still learning how to swim well. Special care should also be taken for children who are prone to seizures and those who have physical disabilities, the Police urged.