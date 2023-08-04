Abu Dhabi: Motorists caught throwing waste out of their vehicles while driving will be slapped with a Dh1,000 fine, Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have announced.
According to Article 71 of the Traffic Law, drivers who are found guilty of this offence will also receive six black points. The move aims to maintain cleanliness and environmental responsibility and underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving its appealing appearance and fostering a sense of civic responsibility among its residents.
Police have urged drivers and passengers to dispose of their garbage and waste in designated areas and closed containers, emphasising that improper disposal can cause environmental pollution. They also stressed the importance of promoting positive behaviours and adhering to regulations that ensure public health and environmental safety.
The capital police said that the government continues to work on beautifying the streets and expanding green areas in line with international standards, aiming to present the emirate as a clean and attractive place for citizens, residents, and visitors.
Abu Dhabi Police have made it clear that they will show no leniency in enforcing this law and will take action against any driver found in violation, reflecting a broader commitment to uphold the emirate's status as a clean and respectful community.