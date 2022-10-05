The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), which regulates private and charter schools in the emirate, held a surprise award ceremony for the three educators at each of their schools. Winners for the World Teachers Day Awards were selected from a series of nominations made by schools, and include Greeshma Rajesh Anil Kumar, computer science teacher at Mayoor Private School, Daniel Stephen Emery, art teacher at The British School Al Khubairat, and Suneela Bukhari Salman Chaudhry, English language teacher at Islamiya English School Abu Dhabi.

Adek honoured the teachers for their dedication and contribution to the profession, in a tradition that is now in its fourth year. The authority said it had received more than 190 nominations this year, which reflects the increasing participation in the initiative since 2019.

During the surprise award ceremony at each of the schools, ADEK representatives were joined by school leaders and colleagues, as well as students, to celebrate the remarkable work of the winning teachers throughout the past year. They were presents with prizes and a trophy, and felicitated in student testimonials.

“This is a great day for me. I feel extremely happy and proud of this recognition which I did not expect today. I would like to thank our school principal and all my colleagues for the great support they have given me throughout my teaching journey. My advice to young teachers is to believe in themselves and their ability to excel; If I can win this recognition, then anyone else can. On the World Teachers’ Day, I wish all teachers the best; you are molding the next generation who future world leaders,” Anil Kumar said after being honoured.

Emery expressed his surprise at the recognition.

“I am happy and shocked as this is the first time, I get this kind of recognition. While I was lucky to have my name on this recognition, I believe that I only represent our school culture and the people I work with, so this is for everyone at our school. My advice to up-and-coming teachers is to love what you do and be patient, and always remember being a teacher is a challenging yet enjoyable and rewarding journey,” he said.

Chaudhry, on the other hand, advised educators to befriend their students.