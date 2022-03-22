Famously known as the ‘Father of Feotal Medicine,’ he is a professor in the Foetal Medicine Research Institute at King’s College Hospital, London. The Kypros Nicolaides Feotal Medicine and Therapy Centre was inaugurated during a special ceremony at Burjeel Medical City, the largest medical care facility under the banner of VPS Healthcare, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The centre is part of a collaboration between Prof Kypros and the Foetal Medicine Department at the hospital.

Developing a treatment plan

Foetal Medicine is a branch of medicine specialising in monitoring the health concerns of the mother and foetus, during pregnancy, in the lead-up to birth and that of the child post-birth. Medical care and therapy in this area include the assessment of foetal growth and wellbeing, identifying and diagnosing any foetal abnormalities or complications, developing a treatment plan for them and providing counselling and support for parents.

It is not uncommon for pregnant women in the region to travel to the West to seek care through in-utero surgery for complex foetal problems. Foetal surgery can be used to treat spina bifida, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and twin to twin transfusion to improve outcomes of babies. The BMC centre is designed to meet the increasing requirement for foetal medicine and therapy.

Dr Mandeep Singh will work in collaboration with Prof. Nicolaides in managing complex problems affecting babies and expectant mothers. Image Credit: Supplied

Managing complex problems

To achieve this, the department has enlisted the services of international maternal, neonatal and paediatric experts from Foetal Medicine Research Institute, King’s College Hospital, London. The medical team at the centre led by Dr Mandeep Singh, medical director and consultant in maternal and foetal medicine of Burjeel Farha, will work in collaboration with Prof. Nicolaides in managing complex problems affecting babies and expectant mothers. Dr Mandeep is the former director of the Kypros Nicolaides Foetal Medicine Centre at Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom, and has worked with Prof. Nicolaides for the last 18 years.

“The launch of the Kypros Nicolaides Foetal Medicine and Therapy Centre at Burjeel Medical City is a momentous occasion as it is the first-of-its-kind integrated facility in the region. This is a decisive step toward providing comprehensive foetal care to patients undergoing high-risk pregnancies in the UAE. The department will offer high-quality services to facilitate the best outcomes for both the mother and the baby during pregnancy, labour, delivery and the postpartum period,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director at VPS Healthcare.

Intrauterine blood transfusions

Prof. Kypros has revolutionised the field of foetal medicine through his extensive research and medical practice achievements, from introducing intrauterine blood transfusions for foetal anaemia, to carrying out endoscopic laser surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. He is a recipient of the Grand Cross of Makarios III — the highest civilian honour awarded by Cyprus. He was elected to the United States National Academy of Medicine in 2020, one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine, for his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil addresses guests and officials. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Improving the outcome of pregnancies’

“This unique collaboration aims to offer high-quality care in foetal medicine and foetal surgery in the UAE and the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] region. At the centre, we aim to provide the many aspects of care in foetal medicine that are not available in the country at present. We are conducting research studies in gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and preterm delivery and hope that patients from Burjeel Hospitals can participate in the future. Ultimately, I wish to improve the outcome of pregnancies and save many more babies and mothers. I am proud of this collaboration with the department, and I hope it will continue for a long time in future,” Prof. Kypros said.