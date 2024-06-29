1 of 6
Camels have been a cornerstone of life in the Arabian Peninsula for millennia. Beyond serving as beasts of burden, they are symbols of wealth, generosity, and travel.
Image Credit: X / SPA
Over time, camels became deeply woven into the region's heritage. This profound connection gave rise to a beautiful folk art called "Alheda'a," which has been passed down through generations in Arabian societies. Alheda'a is an oral tradition where herders use a combination of sounds, gestures, and sometimes musical instruments to communicate with their camels.
Image Credit: X / SPA
Camel herders use rhythmic expressions, inspired by poetry, to create a vocabulary their camels understand.
Image Credit: X / SPA
Herders utilize Alheda'a, a unique vocabulary of rhythmic expressions, to guide their camels through the desert, locate grazing grounds, and prepare them for watering, milking, and riding.
Image Credit: X / SPA
Alheda'a does not adhere to a single melody. It adapts to the environment, with its poignant words resonating with the camels. The meanings are woven into the fabric of the herders' daily lives.
Image Credit: X / SPA
Inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022, Alheda'a has various applications, with chants for departure, travel, watering, gathering, and even for camels drawing water from wells, to encourage them.
Image Credit: X / SPA