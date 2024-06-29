Dubai: Virat Kohli announces his retirement from Twenty20 after winning the player of the match award for his patient 76 in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa at Barbados on Saturday.
“This is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is an amazing game I was telling Rohit today when we went out to bat I was like, one day you feel like you can’t get around. And then you come out and then things happen. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude. I’m just really grateful I was able to get the job done for the team on the day that it mattered the most. It was a different colour the saw today.
"It’s just the occasion that brought the best in me, it was now or never kind of a situation I knew. This is my last game at the last world cup that I was going to play," said the 35-year-old after claiming the player of the match award for his 76 that gave the world No 1 team a winning total. "This was going to be my last Twenty20 World Cup playing for India. It’s time for the next generation to take over."