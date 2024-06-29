The Dubai Police General Command announced on Sunday, June 16, that they have added the Tesla Cybertruck, a modern electric car with a futuristic design, to their luxury patrol fleet.

Tesla's Elon Musk reacted to the post, simply saying "Cool." The post was also retweeted by the Dubai Media Office.

To celebrate adding the Tesla Cybertruck to their fleet, the public was earlier invited to view and take photos with it at Dubai Mall (in front of the Dubai Ice Rink) before it moved to the Mall of the Emirates.