Abu Dhabi: The UAE leaders have offered condolences to Morocco's King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother Princess Lalla Latifa, who died on Saturday.
On his X account, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “I extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI of Morocco and his family on the passing of his mother, Princess Lalla Latifa. May God have mercy on her and rest her soul in eternal peace.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also extended condolences to King of Morocco.
“Our condolences to Moroccan people and to King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Princess Lalla Latifa. May God have mercy on her and grant patience and solace to her family, loved ones, the royal family, and the people of Morocco. We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.