Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also extended condolences to King of Morocco.

“Our condolences to Moroccan people and to King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Princess Lalla Latifa. May God have mercy on her and grant patience and solace to her family, loved ones, the royal family, and the people of Morocco. We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.