The DMT represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility encouraged shopping mall administrations in the emirate to improve the delivery drivers’ working conditions during the scorching summer months.

Mall administrations have also been urged to provide seating, water coolers and mobile phone charging stations and ensure that these rest areas are easily accessible to delivery workers by placing them near common pick-up and drop-off points.

The initiatives by the Joint Committee build upon efforts to issue parking permits for four buses that have been designated as temporary rest stops for drivers in Khalifa City, Shamkhah, Al Wathbah, and Al Ain City.

In addition, permanent rest areas are being set up at four carefully select locations in Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City and Shakhbout City.