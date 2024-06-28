ABU DHABI: Delivery riders in Abu Dhabi will now be provided covered rest areas at the malls.
This follows an initiative by the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and the Department of Health, to address the concerns of the bike delivery riders during summer.
The DMT represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility encouraged shopping mall administrations in the emirate to improve the delivery drivers’ working conditions during the scorching summer months.
Mall administrations have also been urged to provide seating, water coolers and mobile phone charging stations and ensure that these rest areas are easily accessible to delivery workers by placing them near common pick-up and drop-off points.
The initiatives by the Joint Committee build upon efforts to issue parking permits for four buses that have been designated as temporary rest stops for drivers in Khalifa City, Shamkhah, Al Wathbah, and Al Ain City.
In addition, permanent rest areas are being set up at four carefully select locations in Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City and Shakhbout City.
The Joint Traffic Safety Committee works to reduce traffic accidents and injuries through various measures, including implementing modern traffic systems, promoting safe driving practices through public awareness campaigns, and fostering collaboration with diverse community groups.