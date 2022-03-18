Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has opened a drive through COVID-19 testing tent in Industrial Area 5, as part of its keenness to contain the spread of the virus. The new tent will ensure that testing facility is available to the public easily and quickly. Customers will be able to obtain the test results within six hours and for Dh50 only.
SCM announced that the new tent is the largest drive-through testing facility in the emirate. It can accommodate 16 vehicles at a time. This will ensure conducting a large number of tests during the tent’s 7.30am to 11pm working hours on all days of the week.
The municipality further said that the tent will serve as an additional COVID-19 testing centre in Sharjah. It will relieve pressure on the other centres.