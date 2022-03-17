Abu Dhabi: Non-vaccinated individuals can now access events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi emirate by presenting a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours’ of attendance.
Updated regulation
“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022. Non-vaccinated individuals may now enter with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours,” the authority announced.
“The updated guidelines are part of reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.
Vaccinated individuals
Vaccinated individuals, on the other hand, must only present a green pass on Alhosn app, the UAE’s official vaccine registry and PCR testing record, to access these public places. They must only submit valid PCR test records to enter events or places with high turnout, such as sporting events.
Easing restrictions
Abu Dhabi has eased a number of its COVID-19 restrictions since February, in line with a decreasing number of cases across the country. This includes the removal of the green list for travel, the optional use of masks in outdoor spaces and the scrapping of quarantine requirements for close contacts. Public spaces have also been allowed to increase attendance to 90 per cent of their total capacity, while mosques have been allowed to provide regularly sterilised books and other material to worshippers.
Until now, however, residents and visitors have had to maintain a green pass in the emirate to access public spaces, which requires individuals to be fully vaccinated, and test negative on a PCR test taken within 14 days. Today’s announcement means that individuals who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 can also access tourists destinations like museums, as well as events and cultural sites, as long as they can present a valid negative PCR test result.