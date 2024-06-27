Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has denied social media posts about an “overstay announcement” as rumours.

The posts said: “Dubai immigration has announced a final overstay policy change effective immediately. Any passengers overstaying more than 5 days will be permanently absconded without prior notice.”

Furthermore, the posts said, “Their names will be added to the blacklist, and they will be excluded from processing any work visa and deported with a lifetime ban.”

Though riddled with typos and grammatical errors, one post urged agents to inform their “customers about the new rule urgently to avoid any issues”.

“Please ensure compliance to avoid severe consequences,” said another post addressing “customers”.

GDRFA Call Centre said that they are aware of those posts and clarified that they had not been issued by GDRFA. One such post carries the logo of the Ministry of Interior with the name of GDRFA.

When contacted, the GDRFA media department also issued a statement rebutting the rumours.

GDRFA statement

“The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai urges the public not to follow rumours and to obtain information from official sources,” the authority said in a statement to Gulf News.

“It also calls on residents and those whose residency is issued by the Emirate of Dubai and are facing specific residency issues to communicate with the administration through its official channels in order to find suitable solutions to their problems,” it added.

Dubai resident Amal Gireesh said he had received the posts from a couple of travel agents.