The signing ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Among other things, the partnership is set to upgrade the process of inquiring about registration at smart gates online by providing a link on the Dubai Airports website, which would enable passengers to check their registration status in the smart portals.

This service will contribute to educating and guiding passengers on the possibility of using the service before they arrive at the passport hall, thereby facilitating and accelerating traffic flow.

The partnership will also promote cooperation between the two parties through an electronic link between security systems, which would improve the efficiency and safety of security operations at airports.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said: “The agreement will significantly support GDRFA’s strategy designed to enhance cooperation with key partners and ensure the provision of integrated and effective services to passengers at Dubai Airports.”

He said GDRFA is committed to offering top-notch services by adopting the latest technologies and best international practices, adding that the partnership with Dubai Airports is a significant step towards achieving the vision of making Dubai Airports among the best in the world by enhancing the travel experience and providing a safe and seamless environment for all travellers.