During the tour, the delegation were briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's rich legacy. They also learned about the mosque’s leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture’s true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. The first titled “Spaces of Light,” showcasing the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled “Houses of God” about places of worship in the Islamic history.