Abu Dhabi: More than 40,000 animal breeders will be able to source fodder for five million livestock heads at the newly launched Fodder Market in Abu Dhabi.

The facility, launched under the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), aims to provide breeders with easy access ti high-quality animal feed at competitive prices.

Located near livestock farms (Ezbah), the Fodder Market is linked to a group of existing regular markets, in addition to an online platform for trading feed available to all companies in the UAE.

Existing markets

There are already 12 markets in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including 85 outlets allocated to 30 companies for the sale and marketing of animal feed. More of these markets will be established to include companies specialising in the sale and marketing of feed.

Fodder trade

The feeds trade in the UAE is valued at more than Dh2.5 billion annually, with sale volumes amounting to about three million tons. The launch of the Fodder Market is expected to boost trade and promote fair competition among suppliers, said the ADAFSA, which regulates food production, distribution and safety in the emirate.

At present, there are 12 fodder outlets in the emirate, including at Al Faya in Abu Dhabi City, as well as Al Sila, Al Mirfa, Ghayathi, Khanoor, and Tharwaniyyah in Al Dhafra Region, and Wahat Al Sahra, Al Ouya, Bu Kuraya, Al Dhahira, Nahel, and Al Anjah in Al Ain region.

Benefits for breeders

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, ADAFSA director general, said that the new Fodder Market will connect feed buyers from all emirates with suppliers approved by ADAFSA. This will allow for transparent and easy sales and purchases, ensuring that livestock breeders obtain their needs of feed with the highest quality and the best prices.

“Livestock owners across all emirates will be able to obtain high-quality products from trusted suppliers via the Fodder Market, which is linked to regular markets in addition to an online platform. This outlet is the first of its kind in the Middle East and the largest in terms of the volume and value of trades that will take place annually,” Al Ameri said.