Abu Dhabi: Emergency response teams in Abu Dhabi city are currently working to manage and secure the site of a building under construction that partially collapsed in Al Bateen area.
In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police said its teams are working with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence to deal with the incident.
“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams are currently dealing with the partial collapse of a building under construction in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi City,” the Police tweeted.
Stay clear of the site
It further called on residents not to approach the site, and to rely only on information from official sources.
“Authorities call on the public not to approach the site and to seek information only from official sources,’ the Abu Dhabi Police said.
There are no details available as yet on any injuries that occurred due to the incident.
Residents should also be aware that taking images and video clips of accident sites, and sharing these on social media, is illegal in the UAE.
Al Bateen area is a predominantly residential area in the western side of Abu Dhabi island, and it houses many villas, parks and community facilities. Al Bateen Beach is also a popular attraction.