Shanghai: Novak Djokovic said on Friday he was “overwhelmed” by the news of Rafael Nadal’s retirement and called the Spaniard “the greatest rival that I ever had”, but said he has no plans to stop.

Nadal announced Thursday that he will step back from tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending his 22 Grand Slam-winning career.

He clashed 60 times with Djokovic, who edged their rivalry 31-29.

“He remains the greatest rival that I ever had. He has impacted me a lot as a player, my development, he has inspired a lot of people around the world,” said Djokovic, speaking after he beat 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in three sets to progress to the Shanghai Masters semi-finals.

Shocking news

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said that the news had come as a shock despite the Spaniard’s struggles with injury.

The 37-year-old Serb is now the last man standing from tennis’s golden era, with Roger Federer retiring in 2022, and Andy Murray calling it quits this year too.

“I’m playing, you know, still keep going… but part of me left with them, that’s for sure,” mused Djokovic.

“The era of the four musketeers, so to say, the four of us and all the rivalries we had was incredible,” he said.

Djokovic proves his staying power

“I’m a bit overwhelmed, to be honest, but, you know, I still have the desire to play.

“Fighting against a 19-year-old for two and a half hours on the court is something that still drives me… and I try to get the best out of myself.”

Djokovic proved his staying power, beating an opponent 18 years his junior 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4.

Bringing potent firepower to court

The Serb, who is aiming for a 100th singles title in Shanghai, will next face world No 7 Taylor Fritz after the American beat Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Friday.

Both Djokovic and 65th-ranked Mensik brought serious firepower to the court, their hard-hitting rallies driving the stadium wild with tension.

The first set was closely fought, with Djokovic’s break in the ninth game matched immediately by Mensik in the next.

The veteran pulled ahead early in the tiebreak, but seemed to lose focus, allowing the 19-year-old to come from behind to win.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion dominated the second set though, breaking in the second and sixth game.

Czech teenager put Djokovic under pressure and the Serb has heaped praise on Mensik, saying he has a bright future. Image Credit: AFP

Czech Republic’s Mensik recovered to pile on the pressure again in the third, but Djokovic got a crucial break in the fifth game to be crowned winner.

Djokovic called his opponent “one of the best players we have on the tour”.

“He’s only 19 and he’s already playing at such a high level, managing situations of high pressure so well for someone who doesn’t have much experience,” he said. “I think the future is very bright for him.”

Speed, precision, strength

Fritz quickly took charge in the first set of his earlier match, breaking the 66th-ranked Goffin in the second and sixth games.

Underdog Goffin — who knocked out second seed Alexander Zverev in the last round — looked stronger in the second set, but ultimately couldn’t replicate his feat with another top 10 scalp.

It is the first time US Open finalist Fritz has progressed past the third round in Shanghai.

He has lost to Djokovic at every one of their previous nine encounters.

USA's Taylor Fritz celebrates his victory over David Goffin. The American, who will meet Djokovic in the semi-finals, has not beaten the Serb in any of their nine previous meetings. Image Credit: AFP

Anyone can beat anyone

“We’ve played a lot of times and I’ve never gotten him… (So I’m) waiting for that time that, you know, maybe I can get a first win on him,” said Fritz.

“I’m only getting better and better, and I’m excited for the opportunity to play him.”

Djokovic said he expected the matchup to be tight.

“It’s the final stages of a tournament, anybody can beat anybody. I’m going to need all of my speed, all of my precision, all of my strength,” he said.