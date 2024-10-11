London: British police on Friday said they had recorded 40 new allegations against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed since the airing of a BBC documentary accusing him of serial rape and sexual assault.

The Egyptian billionaire, who died last year aged 94, was chairman of the upmarket west London department store until 2010 and was one of Britain's most recognisable businessmen.

But last month, the BBC said he had sexually assaulted female staff during his tenure, threatened to sack them if they complained and accused Harrods of covering up the claims.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was aware of 21 allegations against Fayed before the documentary was broadcast: four were for rape, 16 sexual assault and one related to trafficking.

Police approached prosecutors five times between 2005 and 2023 but no further action was taken, the statement read.

Since the broadcast they have recorded 40 new allegations from 40 complainants for a range of offences including sexual assault and rape between 1979 and 2013.

No prosecution is possible against Fayed, the force said in a statement, but added that all the reports would be "formally logged and assessed to see if there are any allegations of criminality that can be pursued".

"We continue to explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences," it added.

The documentary has prompted police to reexamine their files on Fayed, while 116 women are separately planning civil action against Harrods, lawyers involved said.

The luxury store itself said it is in direct settlement talks with more than 200 former employees.

It was not immediately clear about the extent of overlap of complaints.