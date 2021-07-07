Imran Farooq, CEO, AAA Associates Image Credit: Supplied

How do webinars help in choosing the right country option for second citizenship?

Live webinar sessions with government officials play a key role in applicants’ decision-making process for second citizenship. Clients’ questions posted on spot are catered to instantly.

The pandemic has highlighted some critical points in our life. First, second citizenship is the option when one wants to secure freedom, enhance business opportunities and have a contingency plan against instability. Secondly, second citizenship ticks all the boxes no matter what the motive is. Globalisation and pandemic have necessitated for entrepreneurs, businessmen and working professionals to have a secure future and ease of travel.

What are the advantages of second citizenship in the Caribbean region?

Visa-free access tops the list when it comes to advantages for the second citizenship in the Caribbean countries. You can access the entire Europe visa-free when you obtain the second citizenship and second passport of the Caribbean region. These islands are popularly known as tax-free havens.

Obtaining a second passport through citizenship by investment provides a pathway to global business opportunities. Second citizenship is contingency planning ensuring safety and security for family, offering the extra peace of mind with a life-time guarantee.

How could a CBI consultancy become a leader in the citizenship industry?

It has to provide the right information by identifying the client’s right requirements. For that, updated knowledge about government rules and regulations is the key to success. In addition, customer service with a proactive approach in file submission is among the fundamentals for the consultancy’s leading position in the market.

How has AAA Associates helped thousands of clients to enjoy the freedom of visa-free travel?