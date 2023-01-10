Dubai: Information packs for the ‘41st Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, the Shamal Experience, Powered by Nissan’ can be collected by registered participants today.
In Dubai, the packs, including the Fun Drive number and the manual, will be available for collection between 10am and 7pm. Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, the packs can be picked up from 10am to 2pm.
The pack provides a host of information about the event. Participants must thoroughly review the packs and follow the tips and other details provided.
A list of participants appears in the print edition of Gulf News today. Participants who registered online were sent a mail confirming their Fun Drive number and also asked to print out the disclaimer ready for handing in when collecting Information packs.
New experience
The latest 2023 edition of the Fun Drive will be held on January 14 (Saturday) and January 15 (Sunday) in Umm Al Quwain. Participants will drive through thrilling and challenging sections in the dunes, hills, and wadis. The drive will be a ‘loop’. meaning it will start and end at a scenic camp for the overnight stay.
Support of partners
The Fun Drive is organised under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Powered by Nissan, and supported by Arabian Automobiles Co. LLC and Al Masaood Automobiles Company LLC.
Checkpoint sponsors include Nissan, Castrol Magnatec, the exclusive Lubricant sponsor, Amaron the Official Battery, Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, and Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC. DENIM, and Yokohama Geolandar, the Official Tyre for the event.
Support sponsors include Al Ain Water, Hayatna, Reef, Jansport, Ahmad Tea, Xbox, Byrne, Halwani Bros, Mother’s Recipe, Barracuda Beach Resort, Mister Baker, Plastica Industries LLC., and CAFU who are also the Official Fuel sponsor. Official Caterers for the Fun Drive are Ronaldo’s Spago.
SUKOON Insurance sponsors vehicle numbers. The official Fuel Sponsor is CAFU, and Iranian Hospital is the Medical Partner of the event.
Dreamland Aquapark is the Venue Sponsors for the event.