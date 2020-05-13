File photo: A family poses for a selfie after Eid prayers at the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has declared on Wednesday that the period from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 for the year 1441 shall be a paid holidays for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Ramadan 29 is on Friday, May 22 and Shawwal 3 is on Tuesday May 26. However, these dates are just an estimation as it depends on the sighting of the moon.

This was stated in a circular issued by The Minister of Human Resources and Settlement, Nasser Bin Thani Al-Hamli, in accordance with decree by federal law No. 11 of 2017 on the delegation of the Council of Ministers some powers and the cabinet's decision on the official holiday agenda adopted for 2019 and 2020.

The Minister addressed President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and their fellow members of the Supreme Council of the Rulers of the United Arab Emirates, the most sincere congratulations and blessings on this occasion.