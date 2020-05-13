1 of 10
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province. Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported.
Image Credit: AFP
Epicentre of the original outbreak in China, Wuhan, is to test its entire population after a new virus cluster has emerged.
Image Credit: AFP
Hubei province had been locked down until late March, and Wuhan lifted many restrictions in April.
Image Credit: AP
Wuhan’s local government confirmed it found six locally transmitted cases over the weekend. All six cases were traced back to a single housing block.
Image Credit: AP
The expensive attempt of testing is to flush out any further infections, reflects how anxious China’s government is to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
Image Credit: AFP
Workers wearing face masks put barriers near a residential compound where five new cases of the COVID-19 were detected over the weekend, in Wuhan.
Image Credit: AFP
Security personnel stand outside a residential compound where five new cases of the COVID-19 were detected over the weekend, in Wuhan.
Image Credit: AFP
A worker wearing protective gear watches screens showing the body temperature of arriving passengers at Hankou railway station in Wuhan.
Image Credit: AFP
Men play badminton in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
Image Credit:
Couples wearing facemasks dance in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan.
Image Credit: AFP