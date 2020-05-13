Sharjah Mosque, located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The Human Resources Department in Sharjah on Wednesday announced that government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate will start the Eid Al Fitr holidays from 29 Ramadan 1441 until Shawwal 3, 1441 of the Hijri calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, this means that the holidays will start from May 22 and will continue – depending on the moon sighting – until May 25 or 26.