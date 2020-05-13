Dubai: The Human Resources Department in Sharjah on Wednesday announced that government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate will start the Eid Al Fitr holidays from 29 Ramadan 1441 until Shawwal 3, 1441 of the Hijri calendar.
As per the Gregorian calendar, this means that the holidays will start from May 22 and will continue – depending on the moon sighting – until May 25 or 26.
Dr Tariq Sultan Bin Khadem, Head of the Human Resources Department, extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.