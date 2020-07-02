Indian Embassy promises mission will continue till all who want to return are covered

Indian passengers at Dubai International Airport Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: More than 125,000 Indians stranded in the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated since May 7, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced.

In a Twitter post, the mission also promised that the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), India’s largest repatriation operation, will continue till all who want to fly home are repatriated.

“Over 1,25,000 Indians have already been safely repatriated home from #UAE since May 7. We will continue the #VandeBharatMission till all those who want to go back are covered. Thank you all our partners,” the tweet said.

More than 450,000 Indians had registered for repatriation.

Meanwhile, more VBM flights have been added from the UAE to various destinations in India under Phase 4 of the mission which began on July 1.

At least 16 flights that have been newly added will be operating from Sharjah International Airport, Pankaj Bodkhe, the consul in charge of VBM flights at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.

“We had 41 flights from Dubai in this phase. Now, 16 more have been added and all of them will operate from Sharjah,” he said.

However, most of the flights have already been sold out since the government had opened direct selling of tickets on VBM flights operated by Air India Express. While 75 per cent of tickets are open for sale, 25 per cent of tickets are reserved for people in distress with emergency cases handled by the missions.

Only those who have already registered for repatriation on the website of the missions are allowed to purchase tickets.

List of flights

Here is the full list of VBM flights operating from July 2 to 14 in the order of receiving state, departing country, flight number, airport, date and time of departure, airport, date and time of arrival and total number of passengers allowed.

1. Kerala UAE IX 1474 Sharjah 02-Jul-20 11:40 Kochi 02-Jul-20 17:15 177

2. Kerala UAE IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 02-Jul-20 13:40 Kochi 02-Jul-20 19:15 177

3. Kerala UAE IX 1376 Sharjah 02-Jul-20 14:35 Kozhikode 02-Jul-20 19:55 177

4. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 02-Jul-20 16:10 Kochi 02-Jul-20 21:45 177

5. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 02-Jul-20 16:25 Kannur 02-Jul-20 21:50 177

6. Punjab UAE IX 1112 Abu Dhabi 02-Jul-20 17:40 Amritsar 02-Jul-20 22:15 177

7. Kerala UAE IX 1576 Sharjah 02-Jul-20 18:05 Trivandrum 02-Jul-20 23:40 177

8. Karnataka UAE IX 1384 Dubai 02-Jul-20 18:35 Bengaluru 02-Jul-20 23:55 177

9. Kerala UAE IX 1716 Abu Dhabi 02-Jul-20 20:30 Kannur 03-Jul-20 02:00 177

10. UP UAE IX 1194 Dubai 03-Jul-20 10:45 Lucknow 03-Jul-20 16:15 177

11. Kerala UAE IX 1344 Dubai 03-Jul-20 12:10 Kozhikode 03-Jul-20 17:40 177

12. Kerala UAE IX 1790 Sharjah 03-Jul-20 13:45 Kannur 03-Jul-20 18:55 177

13. Kerala UAE IX 1474 Sharjah 03-Jul-20 13:30 Kochi 03-Jul-20 19:05 177

14. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 03-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 03-Jul-20 19:45 177

15. Kerala UAE IX 1538 Abu Dhabi 03-Jul-20 17:40 Trivandrum 03-Jul-20 23:20 177

16. Goa UAE SG 9640 Ras al-Khaima 04-Jul-20 08:00 Goa 04-Jul-20 12:50 SPICEJET

17. Karnataka UAE SG 9641 Goa 04-Jul-20 13:50 Mangalore 04-Jul-20 14:45 SPICEJET

18. Telangana UAE IX 1248 Dubai 04-Jul-20 11:30 Hyderabad 04-Jul-20 16:50 177

19. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 04-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 04-Jul-20 19:45 177

20. Kerala UAE IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 04-Jul-20 14:25 Kochi 04-Jul-20 20:00 177

21. Kerala UAE IX 1536 Sharjah 04-Jul-20 15:15 Trivandrum 04-Jul-20 20:50 177

22. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 04-Jul-20 15:55 Kannur 04-Jul-20 21:20 177

23. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1644 Dubai 04-Jul-20 17:35 Chennai 04-Jul-20 23:10 177

24. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1354 Sharjah 04-Jul-20 17:50 Coimbatore 04-Jul-20 23:30 177

25. Kerala UAE IX 1412 Sharjah 04-Jul-20 18:10 Kochi 04-Jul-20 23:45 177

26. Telangana UAE IX 1216 Abu Dhabi 05-Jul-20 11:30 Hyderabad 05-Jul-20 16:40 177

27. Kerala UAE IX 1344 Dubai 05-Jul-20 12:10 Kozhikode 05-Jul-20 17:40 177

28. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 05-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 05-Jul-20 19:45 177

29. Karnataka UAE IX 1814 Sharjah 05-Jul-20 14:25 Mangaluru 05-Jul-20 20:00 177

30. Punjab UAE IX 1192 Dubai 05-Jul-20 17:20 Amritsar 05-Jul-20 22:00 177

31. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1638 Abu Dhabi 05-Jul-20 18:05 Chennai 05-Jul-20 23:45 177

32. UP UAE IX 1194 Dubai 06-Jul-20 11:05 Lucknow 06-Jul-20 16:30 177

33. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1450 Abu Dhabi 06-Jul-20 11:05 Madurai 06-Jul-20 16:45 177

34. Kerala UAE IX 1344 Dubai 06-Jul-20 12:10 Kozhikode 06-Jul-20 17:40 177

35. Kerala UAE IX 1540 Dubai 06-Jul-20 13:55 Trivandrum 06-Jul-20 19:35 177

36. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1354 Sharjah 06-Jul-20 15:40 Coimbatore 06-Jul-20 21:25 177

37. Kerala UAE IX 1536 Sharjah 06-Jul-20 16:05 Trivandrum 06-Jul-20 21:40 177

38. Kerala UAE IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 06-Jul-20 16:25 Kochi 06-Jul-20 22:00 177

39. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1638 Abu Dhabi 07-Jul-20 12:00 Chennai 07-Jul-20 17:35 177

40. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 07-Jul-20 12:10 Kochi 07-Jul-20 17:45 177

41. Telangana UAE IX 1248 Dubai 07-Jul-20 12:30 Hyderabad 07-Jul-20 17:50 177

42. Delhi UAE IX 1142 Dubai 07-Jul-20 13:05 Delhi 07-Jul-20 18:15 177

43. Kerala UAE IX 1412 Sharjah 07-Jul-20 15:10 Kochi 07-Jul-20 20:45 177

44. Kerala UAE IX 1538 Abu Dhabi 07-Jul-20 16:25 Trivandrum 07-Jul-20 22:05 177

45. Delhi UAE IX 1136 Sharjah 07-Jul-20 18:20 Delhi 07-Jul-20 23:30 177

46. MaharashtraUAE IX 1252 Sharjah 07-Jul-20 20:55 Mumbai 08-Jul-20 01:25 177

47. UP UAE IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 08-Jul-20 11:25 Lucknow 08-Jul-20 16:50 177

48. Kerala UAE IX 1344 Dubai 08-Jul-20 12:10 Kozhikode 08-Jul-20 17:40 177

49. Kerala UAE IX 1540 Dubai 08-Jul-20 13:55 Trivandrum 08-Jul-20 19:35 177

50. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 08-Jul-20 16:20 Kochi 08-Jul-20 21:55 177

51. Kerala UAE IX 1716 Abu Dhabi 08-Jul-20 18:35 Kannur 09-Jul-20 00:05 177

52. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1644 Dubai 09-Jul-20 12:05 Chennai 09-Jul-20 17:40 177

53. Kerala UAE IX 1348 Abu Dhabi 09-Jul-20 12:40 Kozhikode 09-Jul-20 18:20 177

54. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 09-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 09-Jul-20 19:45 177

55. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 09-Jul-20 16:25 Kannur 09-Jul-20 21:50 177

56. Kerala UAE IX 1716 Abu Dhabi 10-Jul-20 12:00 Kannur 10-Jul-20 17:30 177

57. Kerala UAE IX 1344 Dubai 10-Jul-20 12:10 Kozhikode 10-Jul-20 17:40 177

58. Odisha UAE AI 1974 Sharjah 10-Jul-20 13:00 Bhubaneshwar 10-Jul-20 19:15 149

59. Punjab UAE IX 1192 Dubai 10-Jul-20 17:20 Amritsar 10-Jul-20 22:00 177

60. Kerala UAE IX 1540 Dubai 10-Jul-20 17:10 Trivandrum 10-Jul-20 22:50 177

61. Kerala UAE IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 10-Jul-20 17:25 Kochi 10-Jul-20 23:00 177

62. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 11-Jul-20 11:25 Kannur 11-Jul-20 16:50 177

63. Tamil Nadu UAE IX 1644 Dubai 11-Jul-20 13:25 Chennai 11-Jul-20 19:00 177

64. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 11-Jul-20 17:10 Kochi 11-Jul-20 22:45 177

65. J& K UAE AI 1976 Sharjah 12-Jul-20 11:40 Srinagar 12-Jul-20 16:40 149

66. Kerala UAE IX 1540 Dubai 12-Jul-20 13:55 Trivandrum 12-Jul-20 19:35 177

67. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 12-Jul-20 14:25 Kannur 12-Jul-20 19:50 177

68. Kerala UAE IX 1540 Dubai 13-Jul-20 11:05 Trivandrum 13-Jul-20 16:45 177

69. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 13-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 13-Jul-20 19:45 177

70. Kerala UAE IX 1744 Dubai 13-Jul-20 16:25 Kannur 13-Jul-20 21:50 177

71. Delhi UAE IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 13-Jul-20 17:40 Delhi 13-Jul-20 22:45 177

72. Gujarat UAE AI 1912 Sharjah 14-Jul-20 11:55 Ahmedabad 14-Jul-20 16:20 149

73. UP UAE IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 14-Jul-20 11:25 Lucknow 14-Jul-20 16:50 177

74. Telangana UAE IX 1248 Dubai 14-Jul-20 12:00 Hyderabad 14-Jul-20 17:20 177

75. Kerala UAE IX 1434 Dubai 14-Jul-20 14:10 Kochi 14-Jul-20 19:45 177