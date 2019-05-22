Sharjah: Eleven positive cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed by the ninth annual Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) this year.

The countrywide breast cancer awareness and early detection campaign — and initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), UAE, offered free screenings and clinical examinations to 7,200 citizens and residents this year. Among those tested, 11 women in the 32-52 years age group tested positive, and have been referred for further examinations by PCR’s team of medical specialists.

Six of the ten women were examined in Sharjah, three in Ras Al Khaimah, one in Umm Al Quwain and one in Ajman. The initiative therefore demonstrates the effectiveness of the 9th edition of the campaign, that travelled across the seven emirates from February 23 to March 1, providing breast cancer examinations for both men and women. The diagnosed women are above 40 years of age, with detected cases having stage two and stage four cancers. The results also showed a wide range of nationalities, with three patients from Palestine, two from the Philippines, five patients from Sudan, Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan, Syria and Lebanon. These patients are now receiving free treatment at the best medical entities in the UAE. 74 patients have been the beneficiary of this initiative since 2011, with 14 women who started receiving treatment in 2018, after the diagnosis.

“As majority of detected cases are in the above 40 age group, we reiterate the importance of regular self-examination for early detection, especially once a woman turns 40. If the cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is as high as 98 per cent. Therefore, it’s imperative that women take their health seriously,” said Reem Bin Karam, Chairperson of PCR Higher Steering Committee.

The Pink Caravan advises people, especially women, to adopt the following breast cancer screening plan: monthly self-examination; clinical examination once every 1-3 years (for those aged between 20-39 years) and once a year (for those aged over 40); and mammogram once every two years (for those aged between 40-49 years) and once a year (for those age 50 and above).