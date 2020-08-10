Indian holding visit visas are now allowed by their government to travel to UAE. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News/achive

Dubai: Indians who hold any type of valid UAE visa can now travel from India to the UAE, the Indian Ambassador tweeted on Monday evening.

Ambassador Pavan Kapoor wrote on his Twitter account:“Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE!”

His comments follow a notification in this regard by India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation. The development means UAE residents of Indian nationality who were stranded in India can now return to the UAE.

Those seeking to visit the UAE can also board Indian and UAE airlines to fly from India to the UAE. Earlier, India had barred its citizens holding tourist or visitor visas to travel to UAE.

The move will also help Indians to bring their children studying in India to travel to UAE to meet their parents. Several families have been tweeting constantly and sending requests to the Indian missions urging them to allow their children or other family members stranded in India to fly to the UAE on tourist/visit visas. Those with new entry permits have also been seeking help to facilitate their entry

Gulf News reported earlier that India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) eased visa and travel restrictions to and from countries with which the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into an Air Bubble i.e., bilateral air travel arrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MHA has already permitted entry to India for OCI (Overseas Indian Citizen) cardholders who belong to countries with which Air Bubble arrangements have been finalised by the MoCA such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

“Foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa,” the spokesperson of MHA posted on Twitter.