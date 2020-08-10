1 of 12
Cadets wear masks as they listen to instructions on firing mortars, at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. Cadets had to wear masks this year for much of the training in a wooded area just beyond the main gates of the US Military Academy.
Future US Army officers learned tactical and physical skills such as how to rappel, read maps, throw live hand grenades and navigate a water obstacle course.
Cadets learn to fire a 105mm howitzer. Cadets went through field training as basic training was held for members of the Class of 2024, who arrived last month at the historic academy 80 kilometers up the Hudson River from New York City.
Niara Pelton, of Houston, Texas, carries her M-4 Carbine during drills. The new cadets promptly began four weeks of intense training and will be accepted into the Corps of Cadets on August 15.
Cadets hang above a lake as they navigate a water obstacle course. West Point has adapted to the lingering coronavirus outbreak, requiring the 1,220 new cadets to immediately take a COVID-19 test when they arrived last month.
Madison Warne, of Valhalla, N.Y, listens to instructions at a mortar range
Cadets wear masks as they sit under camouflage netting
Cadets watch a hand grenade drill
Farrell Thomas, of Lake Forest, Ill., splashes into a lake as he successfully completes a jump in a water obstacle course
Cadets wear masks during training
A cadet uses a field radio to call in live fire coordinates
Jordan Hardy, of Las Vegas, carries his M-4 Carbine during drills
