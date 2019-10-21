For this list, we’ve picked five unconventional timepieces brimming with character

Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Mechanical Image Credit: Supplied

It’s the biggest trend that’s swept over the watch industry in the last decade.

For the best part of a decade now, product development teams of watch companies have rummaged through their design archives for inspiration. The neo-vintage movement sweeping the industry was a much need respite for those of us who’ve tired of seeing dinner plate-sized accoutrements on men’s wrists.

The good news for watch enthusiasts is that there are enough vintage-inspired models that are fairly accessible to most folks.

For this list, we’ve picked five unconventional timepieces that maybe low-key but are brimming with character. None of them are from mainstream brands that you’ll see on celebrities making red carpet appearances.

However, all of them have an interesting provenance and street cred.

This is proof that you don’t need to break the bank to wear a stylish watch with an interesting back story.

Bulova Oceanographer Devil Diver

The Bulova Oceanographer Devil Diver is a 44 mm cushion-cased watch inspired by a timepiece the American brand made in the 1972.

The original watch was nicknamed "Devil Diver" because the depth-rating on the dial was marked 666-ft (as opposed to 200 meters).

Bulova Devil Diver 666 Image Credit: Supplied

The re-edition has a matte-black dial, sword hands and vintage-style lume.

The first 15 minutes of the rotatable bezel are in red (to remind divers of how long they can stay underwater).

The case is fitted with a box-shaped sapphire crystal just like the plexiglass box of the original. This watch’s vintage styling is on point.

Price: Dh1,933.45