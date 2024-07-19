The UAE Cybersecurity Council has confirmed no indications of cyber attacks or breaches following the global technical outage with CrowdStrike software that affected electronic systems across various strategic sectors worldwide. In a statement on Friday, the Cybersecurity Council advised caution to avoid potential exploitation of the technical glitch by cyber criminals.

The Council emphasised that efforts are underway to address the global technical issue in collaboration with official and international partners. The Council urged the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account that the global IT outage was “not a security incident or cyber attack”.

The cybersecurity firm’s software update is being blamed for disrupting computer systems around the world. “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” Kurtz said.

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.