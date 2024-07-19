An Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News, "We are aware of the global IT disruption and are monitoring the situation closely. At this time, there has been no impact on Emirates' flight operations." An Emirates spokesperson addressed the global IT disruption, stating they are monitoring the situation closely. While there has been no immediate impact on Emirates' flight operations, some delays are anticipated later today due to delayed departures at other airports.

The spokesperson added, "There may be delays to some flight timings later today due to knock-on effects from delayed departures from some airports around our network. Customers can check our website and app for the latest flight information and are advised to update their contact details on their booking."

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways told Gulf News it continued to operate as normal on Friday, July 19, following the global IT issue that is impacting organisations worldwide.

"However, there may be some limited delays to services across its network due to the global disruption," said an airline spokesperson.