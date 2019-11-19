Download 'Voico UAE' app, or one of 4 others for free calls to phones with similar app

Dubai: Now you can enjoy a virtually “unli” voice and video calls in the UAE for just Dh5 ($1.36) a day.

Etisalat, the UAE’s incumbent carrier, has offered customers access to unlimited voice and video calls with a new app called Voico UAE, available today for download on most smartphones.

And if you’re an Etisalat customer, there are four other options for unlimited voice and video calls — Yzer, HiU Messenger, BOTIM, C’Me — all supported by the offer.

These apps are all available from both App Store and Google Play Store.

Benefits of the Dh5/day offer:

Unlimited voice/video calling with your mobile data, using any of the supported apps

1GB of free mobile data — included for use with the supported apps

Call other users who have the same app as you

No other charges for the calls, other than data use, will apply

Etisalat's Dh5 Daily Plan offer, with up to 1GB local data. Image Credit: Screengrab

How to get it:

Download any of the supported apps (Yzer, HiU Messenger, BOTIM, C’Me, Voice UAE) from the App Store and Google Play Store.

How to activate:

Via the My Etisalat UAE app

By dialling *101*20#

How do I unsubscribe my Internet Calling Plan?

To stop your subscription of Internet Calling Plan, please follow the below step:

Mobile Internet Calling Plan:

Send ‘CCP’ to 1012 or

Use My Etisalat App

eLife Internet Calling Plan:

Dial 101

Use My Etisalat App

Terms & Conditions:

Valid only for a single device

The data consumption is charged from your mobile data package

