Dubai: Now you can enjoy a virtually “unli” voice and video calls in the UAE for just Dh5 ($1.36) a day.
Etisalat, the UAE’s incumbent carrier, has offered customers access to unlimited voice and video calls with a new app called Voico UAE, available today for download on most smartphones.
And if you’re an Etisalat customer, there are four other options for unlimited voice and video calls — Yzer, HiU Messenger, BOTIM, C’Me — all supported by the offer.
These apps are all available from both App Store and Google Play Store.
Benefits of the Dh5/day offer:
- Unlimited voice/video calling with your mobile data, using any of the supported apps
- 1GB of free mobile data — included for use with the supported apps
- Call other users who have the same app as you
- No other charges for the calls, other than data use, will apply
How to get it:
Download any of the supported apps (Yzer, HiU Messenger, BOTIM, C’Me, Voice UAE) from the App Store and Google Play Store.
How to activate:
- Via the My Etisalat UAE app
- By dialling *101*20#
- Via the My Etisalat UAE app
Via the My Etisalat UAE app
How do I unsubscribe my Internet Calling Plan?
To stop your subscription of Internet Calling Plan, please follow the below step:
Mobile Internet Calling Plan:
- Send ‘CCP’ to 1012 or
- Use My Etisalat App
eLife Internet Calling Plan:
- Dial 101
- Use My Etisalat App
Terms & Conditions:
- Valid only for a single device
- The data consumption is charged from your mobile data package
Price:
Dh5 (5% VAT excluded)
Source: Etisalat