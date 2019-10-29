Ability to record slow-motion videos is quite similar to the the iPhone's 'slowfies'

A customer checks his new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone during a launch event at an SK Telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is pushing out a new software update to its Galaxy S10 series which brings new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos and more.

The ability to record slow-motion videos is quite similar to the 'slowfies' feature that was introduced by Apple.

Apart from the slo-mo selfie video feature, the OTA update adds Auto Hotspot -- a quick way to share mobile connection with nearby devices logged into the same Samsung account, SamMobile reported on Monday.

The update also adds a Media and Device buttons to the notification shade to control devices that are connected to the handset like TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Additionally, there is also a mention about an improved fingerprint recognition.

At present, only devices in Germany and Switzerland are getting the new treatment but hopefully it will roll out to other markets shortly.