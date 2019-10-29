Seriously annoying feature has been killed in latest version, available when you update

Image Credit: Pixabay

Highlights New update makes media-editing easier

Group privacy settings also changed

Size of new WhatsApp update is 78MB

It's time to update your WhatApp.

Reason: better security and updates for group privacy settings. This new group privacy setting for iPhone was released on a limited scale (only to India) a while back. Now it's available to everyone around the world.

There are other important features in your chat app not to miss with the latest versions:

iOS: 2.19.110.20

Android: 2.19.298

The chat company has this time brought in some much-required feature updates for both Android as well as iOS users.

In the 2.19.110 version of WhatsApp for iPhone, it will no longer show a notification badge for muted chats.

Previously, the app would show you a notification badge even for the muted chats.

The latest app fixes this. It no longer shows a notification badge for chats that have been muted by the user.

This update already exists for Android users.

The new update of WhatsApp is of 78MB in size and also makes the media-editing easier. The in-app aligning feature will now let users place the emojis and stickers in a better way.

Latest versions

There are subtle changes in the Group Privacy settings too, including a new blacklist option, which applies to the latest versions: 2.19.110.20 app version for iOS and 2.19.298 app version for Android.

WaBetaInfo, a fan website for WhatsApp reports that you can now manage the group privacy settings by going into the WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

WhatsApp will now let you better manage your group privacy settings by giving the following options to choose from:

Everyone: This allows you to be easily added in WhatsApp groups with no invites coming in private chat My

Contacts: You can only be added to groups from people in your contact list. You will receive an invite to join a group from people not in your contacts list, privately.

My contacts except...option: The feature allows you to decide on who can add you to groups.

WhatsApp previously had a "Nobody" option that barred everyone from adding you to groups without invites. With the My contacts except option, you can decide precisely who can add you to groups.

WhatsApp's latest iOS update also fixes the backup issue on iCloud.