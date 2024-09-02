Archrival Apple is launching its new family of iPhone handsets and accessories on Sept. 9, making its pitch for why consumers should upgrade their devices. In China, Huawei pushed Apple out of the top five device makers in the June quarter, after reclaiming its share of the premium market with the Mate 60 series powered by a breakthrough chip. Scheduling an event so soon after the new iPhone's launch would suggest the company is ready to go head-to-head with Apple again.