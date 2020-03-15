No further football activity in the country for at least four more weeks

Dubai: The UAE Football Association (UAE FA) is the latest sporting body in the country to suspend all competitions under its purview with immediate effect.

A statement from the UAE Pro League late on Sunday reiterated the UAE FA’s stand to “suspend all football activity in the country starting today, Sunday March 15 for four weeks as a precautionary measure.

“It was decided that all UAE Pro League competitions, including the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) and AGL U21 will be suspended,” the statement added.

Last week, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) had joined the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) in suspending all sporting activity in line with a letter issued by the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare. The UAE Pro League competitions were being held since then, but behind closed doors and without any spectators. Round 19 of the AGL concluded late on Saturday with Al Jazira defeating Al Ain 3-1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In fact, the UAE FA had decided to utilise the fortnight break ensuing with the cancellation of the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers by accommodating Round 20 (March 19-20).

However, the UAE FA has now decided to suspend all footballing activity in the country. “The situation will be reassessed and reviewed after the end of the said period,” the statement further said.