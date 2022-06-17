Dubai: The undefeated UAE National Champion equestrienne finished first and second at FEI’s brand new dressage competition, CDIAm Prix-St-Georges Class, near Paris.

Natalie scooped two podium spots with first place going to Furst Dance DXB, the impressive 9-year-old gelding by Furstenball, with a score of 67.255 pe cent and second place with Echo DXB, the 2009 born gelding by Zhivago.

Natalie, who has been training with Olympic rider Morgan Barbancon Mestre in Switzerland since the start of the summer, has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games.

Incredibly proud and honoured

Talent and determination have paid off, with a season of red ribbons and sashes, bringing home three UAE National titles at the most recent dressage championships and securing a spot on the Asian Games team with her FEI WDC win on Furst Dance DXB.

“I feel so incredibly proud and honoured to be representing the UAE in the Asian Games 2022. Taking Furst Dance DXB to the Games is the icing on the cake — we’ve had him from a 6 year old and he shows such natural ability for the higher levels, so we’ve taken it really slowly as he’s a big boy and took longer to develop physically,” says Natalie.

Natalie Lankester has been in impressive form, bringing home three UAE National titles at the most recent dressage championships and securing a spot on the Asian Games team with her FEI WDC win on Furst Dance DXB. Image Credit: Supplied

The youngest horse in training, Franzeniro DXB by Fransizkus joined Natalie in Dubai at the end of 2021 and has already racked up an impressive show record, winning every competition to date, culminating with the UAE National Champion title.

“Franzi has great rideability, with such a kind and willing nature. He’s extremely talented and is such an exciting prospect for the future,” continues Natalie of the four-year-old, whom she hopes to be her dancing partner under the UAE flag at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Daily training

With no less than five international competitions on the horizon this summer, Natalie has been training daily with early mornings spent at the stables, putting each of her horses through its paces with a varied work programme including schooling and hacking around the stunning grounds of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, home to the DXB Horses team. After the stables, for Natalie, it’s a combination of daily strength training at BeStrong gym, interspersed with yoga and Pilates for flexibility and suppleness.

Photo Caption: Natalie Lankester with fellow UAE team member Mohamed Alserkal who finished in 4th spot