Image Credit: Team Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Reigning XCAT World Champions Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansouri were among the early pacesetters after two practice sessions for the Grand Prix of Italy.

Driving Abu Dhabi 4, Torrente and Al Mansouri were timed fastest in the first official practice session on Lake Maggiore in Stresa, and slipped down into second at the second official practice later in the evening. Abu Dhabi 4 finished clear of Australians Tom Barry-Cotter and Ross Willaton in Maritimo in the first session, while Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson topped the second session in their 222 Offshore with a best lap of 2:25.519 mins leaving Abu Dhabi 4 second best with 2:25.957 minutes.

Saturday’s pole position run will be held from 11.20am (1.20pm UAE) and the first of the weekend’s two races will follow at 5.20pm (7.20pm UAE).